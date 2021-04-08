TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.73

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 5312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

TMST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $516.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.91.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. Research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

