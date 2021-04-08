CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Gap Up to $17.13

Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.13, but opened at $17.82. CEL-SCI shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 1,209 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $660.22 million, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 170.96% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%. Equities research analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,829,000 after purchasing an additional 128,417 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 56,356 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

