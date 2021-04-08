O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $512.99

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $512.99 and last traded at $507.78, with a volume of 159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $509.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.53.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,409 shares of company stock worth $22,254,747 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

