Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Gap Up to $62.92

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.92, but opened at $64.87. Boot Barn shares last traded at $65.33, with a volume of 292 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $726,895.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,895.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,427,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,168 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,268. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $780,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $1,605,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $253,000.

About Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

