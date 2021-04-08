Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $170.90

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $170.90 and last traded at $169.98, with a volume of 119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSTR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens lowered Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.64.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

