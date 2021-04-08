Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merchants Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $111.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

In other news, insider Susan Dehner Kucer acquired 8,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Shane acquired 2,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $356,200 over the last 90 days. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

