Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

JHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.86.

NYSE JHG opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after buying an additional 206,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

