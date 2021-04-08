National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of National Beverage from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. National Beverage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.38.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $98.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 32.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.