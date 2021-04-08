Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $32.96.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 930,071 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.