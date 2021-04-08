Cowen Increases Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $175.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PXD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.33.

PXD opened at $153.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.49. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $169.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,949 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,496,000 after buying an additional 75,579 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 124.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,492 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 122,413 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $69,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,471 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 436.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,086 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 100,154 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

