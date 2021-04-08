Independent Research Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €19.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARL. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aareal Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.25 ($23.82).

ARL opened at €24.84 ($29.22) on Wednesday. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of €13.25 ($15.59) and a fifty-two week high of €25.04 ($29.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.58.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

