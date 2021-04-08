Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $729.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will announce $729.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $730.40 million and the lowest is $728.00 million. Hill-Rom reported sales of $723.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

HRC opened at $110.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $117.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Hill-Rom by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hill-Rom by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hill-Rom by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after buying an additional 50,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Hill-Rom by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

