home24 (ETR:H24) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on home24 (ETR:H24) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on H24. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of home24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of home24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of H24 opened at €18.36 ($21.60) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $533.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.38. home24 has a 1 year low of €2.85 ($3.35) and a 1 year high of €26.86 ($31.60).

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in continental Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, outdoor, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, home24, Mobly, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, and fredriks brand names.

