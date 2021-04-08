Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Equities analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to report sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the highest is $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $9.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.66 billion to $9.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 over the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 459.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,411 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, DRH Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 94,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $205.03 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $209.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

