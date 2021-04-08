Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €108.92 ($128.14).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €100.54 ($118.28) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company has a 50-day moving average of €97.85 and a 200 day moving average of €85.69.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

