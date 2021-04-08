SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of SMA Solar Technology stock opened at €49.62 ($58.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €50.90. SMA Solar Technology has a 52-week low of €24.42 ($28.73) and a 52-week high of €71.80 ($84.47).

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

