Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

DCT stock opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.57. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.73.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 91,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $4,943,725.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 514,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,907,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $273,264,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,627,318 shares of company stock worth $298,183,991 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

