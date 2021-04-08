Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

AGRO opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $947.23 million, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.21. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $233.38 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adecoagro will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 40,911 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 34,053 shares during the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

