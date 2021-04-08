Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Upgraded by Imperial Capital to “Outperform”

Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.50.

ALRM opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.24. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $26,944,083.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $113,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,278 shares of company stock worth $2,907,926. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. FMR LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 230.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 121,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

