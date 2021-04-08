Cantor Fitzgerald Increases ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $45.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 111.96% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,294.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,800. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

