Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

BNGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of BNGO stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Bionano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.91.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

