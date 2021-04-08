CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. seeks to invest primarily in the U.S. energy infrastructure sector. It seeks to acquire midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets and concurrently enter into long-term triple net leases with energy companies. These assets may include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems, among others. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corporation, is based in United States. “

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CORR. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

CORR stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 24.26 and a quick ratio of 24.26. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $25.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $97.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 36.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.