American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s previous close.

APEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.72 million, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in American Public Education by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

