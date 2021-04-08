JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOAN opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. JOANN has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $13.54.

In other news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $58,954,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 47,550 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $540,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,968. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Article: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.