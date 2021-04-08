United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $340.62

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $340.62 and last traded at $338.75, with a volume of 1642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $331.53.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.38.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.
In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
About United Rentals (NYSE:URI)
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
