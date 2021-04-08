United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $340.62

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $340.62 and last traded at $338.75, with a volume of 1642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $331.53.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

