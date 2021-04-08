Redrow (LON:RDW) Hits New 1-Year High at $648.60

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 648.60 ($8.47) and last traded at GBX 644 ($8.41), with a volume of 145467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 637 ($8.32).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDW shares. Barclays upped their target price on Redrow from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Redrow from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 662.30 ($8.65).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 598.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 527.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%.

In other news, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total value of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total value of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62).

Redrow Company Profile (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

