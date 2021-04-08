ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENGGY. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Friday, March 26th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. ENAGAS S A/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ENGGY opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $13.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

