FY2022 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.95.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TBK. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $90.12 on Wednesday. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $373,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627 over the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

