Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Sets New 52-Week High at $421.80

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021


Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 421.80 ($5.51) and last traded at GBX 417.40 ($5.45), with a volume of 23731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 411.60 ($5.38).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 297.63 ($3.89).

The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 369.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 304.54.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

