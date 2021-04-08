Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Sets New 52-Week High at $421.80

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 421.80 ($5.51) and last traded at GBX 417.40 ($5.45), with a volume of 23731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 411.60 ($5.38).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 297.63 ($3.89).

The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 369.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 304.54.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

