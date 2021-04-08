Just Group (LON:JUST) Hits New 12-Month High at $106.30

Just Group plc (LON:JUST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106.30 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37), with a volume of 929998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.20 ($1.36).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JUST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 84 ($1.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 81.50 ($1.06).

Get Just Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 94.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.65.

In other Just Group news, insider Andy Parsons sold 157,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total transaction of £160,555.14 ($209,766.32).

About Just Group (LON:JUST)

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.