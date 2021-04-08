Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given New $17.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from $18.00 to $17.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CADNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cascades in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cascades in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Cascades from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Cascades has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

