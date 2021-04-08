Polymetal International’s (AUCOY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polymetal International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Polymetal International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

