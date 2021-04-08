$923.78 Million in Sales Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to announce sales of $923.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $832.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $940.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

IGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.28.

IGT opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

