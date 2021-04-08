Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will announce $196.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $207.40 million and the lowest is $185.00 million. Hudson Pacific Properties posted sales of $206.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year sales of $820.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $744.30 million to $875.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $862.87 million, with estimates ranging from $776.70 million to $931.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 448,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 50,568 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

