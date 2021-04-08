OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

OGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of OrganiGram from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram to C$3.48 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of OrganiGram from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$1.90 to C$4.20 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.13.

OGI stock opened at C$3.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$8.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$19.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

