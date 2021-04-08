Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) PT Raised to C$14.50

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

TSE CFX opened at C$9.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. Canfor Pulp Products has a one year low of C$4.41 and a one year high of C$11.06. The firm has a market cap of C$589.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$237.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

