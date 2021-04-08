ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 23 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 target price on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19.40 target price on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a CHF 30 target price on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 target price on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 25.49.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.