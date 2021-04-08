Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Upgraded to Outperform by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.67.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$41.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$37.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.76. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$16.91 and a one year high of C$42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

