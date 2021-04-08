KeyCorp Raises International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $47.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $54.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 59,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.