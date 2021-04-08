SVB Leerink Cuts Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Price Target to $16.00

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. Compugen has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.25 million, a PE ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Compugen by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 291,950 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Compugen by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 749,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 164,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Compugen by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,307,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 133,984 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,510,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Compugen by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 72,394 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

