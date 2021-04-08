JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $67.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Voya Financial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.54.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $66.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.70.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

