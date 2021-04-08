Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOLX. Argus upped their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.19.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hologic by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,452,000 after acquiring an additional 83,742 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Hologic by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

