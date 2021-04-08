TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Cut to $30.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TU. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of TU stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. TELUS has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $90,482,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,037,000 after buying an additional 1,617,564 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $304,605,000 after buying an additional 1,438,018 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,950,000 after acquiring an additional 691,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $13,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

