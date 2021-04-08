Jefferies Financial Group Increases ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target to $26.00

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.50 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.31% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $885.82 million, a PE ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.
ADTRAN Company Profile
ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.
