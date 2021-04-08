Jefferies Financial Group Increases ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target to $26.00

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.50 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $885.82 million, a PE ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.54.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.65 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

