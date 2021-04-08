ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €590.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €590.00 ($694.12) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($635.29) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €457.25 ($537.94).

