Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a market cap of $156.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $44.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.02 million. Meridian had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Meridian will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meridian by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meridian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Meridian by 78.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Meridian by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Meridian by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

