Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Synovus have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company displays a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Moreover, organic and inorganic growth strategies position Synovus well. Further, improving interest income and credit quality, along with a strong capital position, will continue to support the company’s financials in the near term. Strategic investments in merger & acquisitions are likely to fortify its business. However, persistently increasing expenses technological investments and talent might hinder bottom-line expansion in the quarters ahead. Also, significant exposure to real estate loans adds to near term woes for the company. Given a high debt burden, Synovus does not seem to be well positioned in terms of liquidity.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.23.

Shares of SNV opened at $45.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,202,000 after acquiring an additional 146,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,666,000 after acquiring an additional 768,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,920,000 after acquiring an additional 69,027 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,827,000 after acquiring an additional 50,699 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $56,753,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

