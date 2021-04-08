Zacks: Analysts Expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $524.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will announce $524.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $532.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $515.20 million. Harsco posted sales of $398.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.59 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,841,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harsco by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after buying an additional 649,536 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter worth about $2,323,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Harsco by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 80,592 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Harsco by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 76,261 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

