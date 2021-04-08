Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.
RBLX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.
Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $68.73 on Monday. Roblox has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $79.10.
Roblox Company Profile
There is no company description available for Roblox Corp.
