Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

RBLX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $68.73 on Monday. Roblox has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $79.10.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

