Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $41.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been assigned a $41.00 price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

NYSE PFE opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $200.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security Asset Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after purchasing an additional 924,796 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

